3,500 kg of banned tobacco products seized

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special squad of the excise enforcement and anti-narcotics has seized 3,500 kg of banned tobacco products from a godown at Balaramapuram on Saturday. The owner of the godown and accused, Suresh, has been arrested in connection with the incident. Excise inspector T Anikumar led the raid following a tip-off. According to Anikumar, he received information around 11am that a large quantity of tobacco products, in 125 sacks, was stored in a godown at Eruthavoor at Balaramapuram.