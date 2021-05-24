STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ministers promise permanent action at Shankhumukham beach

The latest sea erosion triggered by Cyclone Tauktae has also gnawed away a substantial portion of the coastline posing threat to around half a dozen houses ahead of the monsoon.

Published: 24th May 2021 03:56 AM

Ministers P A Mohamed Riyas and Antony Raju take stock of the situation at Shankhumukham beach road.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of the impending monsoon, the condition of Shankhumukham beach – a popular tourist spot in the capital – has worsened yet again with the sea attack chipping away a substantial portion of the beach road and the coastline. 

Public Works and Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and Transport Minister Antony Raju visited the place and the Trivandrum airport road on Sunday after sea erosion affected the road.Rough sea damages the public amenities constructed by the tourism department in the area every year. 

In the beginning of monsoon every year, the storm surge intensifies along the coastal line from Shankhumukham to Kovalam damaging the coastline and beach road. 

The authorities often have to divert vehicles coming to the domestic terminal of Trivandrum airport when the beach road near Shankumukham gets damaged due to sea erosion. 

Though the district authorities have, time and again, announced that proper seawalls will be constructed to protect the shores of Shankhumukham, nothing materialises.

The Public Works Department recently received administrative sanction to restore the stretch by constructing a diaphragm wall, which can sustain high-intensity waves, with the help of the Central Road Research Institute for Rs 4.29 crore. 

However, the project is yet to be implemented. After their visit, the ministers told reporters that urgent steps will be taken to fix the problem permanently. They said the construction of the airport road will resume once the intensity of the waves reduces. 

​The houses facing coastal erosion would be protected by providing sheet piling, the ministers said, adding that the government has already set aside Rs 6.74 crore for seawall construction.

