STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Manoj ‘lead’ his way to the Guinness Book 

This veterinary student from capital city created 45 cm long chain links on pencil lead by carving out 212 independent graphite links

Published: 25th May 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Manoj M

Manoj M

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recently, Manoj M, a veterinary student hailing from Parasuvaikkal in Thiruvananthapuram entered the Guinness Book of World Records for carving the highest number of chain links from pencil lead. Manoj has been crafting beautiful sculptures on pencil lead for five years now. However, it was during last year’s lockdown that Manoj thought of attempting the record. 

“After doing research on the Guinness World Records attempted previously using pencil leads, I thought of giving a try in the ‘most number of chain links carved from pencil lead’ category. So, I applied for it in May 2020,” shares Manoj, who is currently pursuing his post-graduation in Veterinary Public Health at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode.

 Manoj gained the title by carving out 212 independent graphite links, thereby breaking the earlier record by Lee Chien Chu from Taipei in Taiwan. He had carved 168 chain links on pencil lead. The micro artist says, “The chain was made by strictly adhering to the guidelines set by the authorities of the Guinness Book. The major ones being that each chain link should be independent and should not have any cracks. No adhesives should be used to attach the links.”

The method
For the chain, Manoj used Artline Black Beauty with graphite’s diameter less than 2mm. He used surgical blades for carving. “The major challenge was the number of links that I could carve on a single pencil. So, I used two pencils and connected the links of both the pencils by making a small crack on the last link.

The total length of the chain is 45 cm,” said the artist. Since the work had to be verified by two gazetted officer, Anne Briskilla, a surgeon at the Government Veterinary Hospital, Nediyamcode and R S Rajesh, a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Aryanad verified the work.

“It took me one month to complete the task and I used to dedicate at least four hours a day after my college hours. For this achievement, I am extremely thankful to my parents who have always been supportive,” Manoj says. The achievement was officially announced on May 17, 2021, by the Guinness World Records team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Dark clouds hover in the sky ahead of landfall of Cyclone Yaas at Dhulagarh in Howrah district, Monday, May 24, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bad news on a conveyor belt as Yaas gets closer
Image for representation
'No reason to believe Covid will disproportionately affect kids in next wave'
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
New areas see huge spike in Maharashtra second wave
Rough sea in the Bay of Bengal ahead of Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Yaas: Red alert issued in four Odisha districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp