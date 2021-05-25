Manoj ‘lead’ his way to the Guinness Book 

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Recently, Manoj M, a veterinary student hailing from Parasuvaikkal in Thiruvananthapuram entered the Guinness Book of World Records for carving the highest number of chain links from pencil lead. Manoj has been crafting beautiful sculptures on pencil lead for five years now. However, it was during last year’s lockdown that Manoj thought of attempting the record.

“After doing research on the Guinness World Records attempted previously using pencil leads, I thought of giving a try in the ‘most number of chain links carved from pencil lead’ category. So, I applied for it in May 2020,” shares Manoj, who is currently pursuing his post-graduation in Veterinary Public Health at the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode.

Manoj gained the title by carving out 212 independent graphite links, thereby breaking the earlier record by Lee Chien Chu from Taipei in Taiwan. He had carved 168 chain links on pencil lead. The micro artist says, “The chain was made by strictly adhering to the guidelines set by the authorities of the Guinness Book. The major ones being that each chain link should be independent and should not have any cracks. No adhesives should be used to attach the links.”

The method

For the chain, Manoj used Artline Black Beauty with graphite’s diameter less than 2mm. He used surgical blades for carving. “The major challenge was the number of links that I could carve on a single pencil. So, I used two pencils and connected the links of both the pencils by making a small crack on the last link.

The total length of the chain is 45 cm,” said the artist. Since the work had to be verified by two gazetted officer, Anne Briskilla, a surgeon at the Government Veterinary Hospital, Nediyamcode and R S Rajesh, a teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Aryanad verified the work.

“It took me one month to complete the task and I used to dedicate at least four hours a day after my college hours. For this achievement, I am extremely thankful to my parents who have always been supportive,” Manoj says. The achievement was officially announced on May 17, 2021, by the Guinness World Records team.