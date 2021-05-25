STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pangode intensifies Covid-19 prevention activities

The Pangode panchayat has intensified its efforts to prevent and eradicate the Covid epidemic. 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pangode panchayat has intensified its efforts to prevent and eradicate the Covid epidemic. According to panchayat president M M Shafi, the local body has initiated measure like setting up a panchayat head core team, war room, and help desk and emergency control room that is operational 24 hours a day.  In case of emergencies, oxygen facilities and other special treatment will be provided to patients. 

There will also be a round-the-clock ambulance facility. The panchayat is also planning to purchase more ambulances. These are expected to be available within a week. The DCC has set up a 50-bed facility to relocate Covid patients staying with their families. PPE kits, masks, gloves, sanitisers are being also arranged. 

Atleast one pulse oximetre is being provided in each ward. The services of 25 teachers are also been utilised for Covid prevention activities in the panchayat. In addition, around 200 Rapid Response Team (RRT) workers under the ward-level vigilance committee and  an additional 100-member task force will attend to emergencies. 

The panchayat is also planning to welcome more volunteers. To make the operations of Bharathannoor Primary Health Center more efficient, new nurses will be recruited on a temporary basis.The distribution of homoeopathic medicines across the panchayat is also nearing completion. 

An out-patient facility will be made operational at the Pangode-based Homoeo Hospital. Ayurveda is also being used in Covid mitigation. Medical and paramedical students and trainies who have completed their courses will be also taken in as volunteers.

Meanwhile, to assess the situation and ensure the support and cooperation of the public, an all-party meeting of various political party leaders and department heads was held at the panchayat level. The clean-up operations in the panchayat are being completed expeditiously. Special arrangements are also being made to avoid crowding at the vaccination centre. 

Emergency Control Room numbers of the Panchayat : 9447931905, 9946201002, 8848455349, 9048941235, 7034034466
 

