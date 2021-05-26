Another award for KITE

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) under the Department of General Education has won the Social Media for Empowerment Awards South Asia ( SM4E) award for using social media for social empowerment to ensure digital education through the ‘First Bell; programme in the state. The award was in the category ‘Innovations @Covid19’.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty congratulated the KITE for achieving the milestone. This is the third award for KITE this year, the other two being Embilliant South Asian Award and Digital Technology Council Award in February for the technical excellence of First Bell. KITE received the award out of 145 nominations.