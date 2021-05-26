Govt mulls over tetrapod tech to curb sea erosion

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will consider using tetrapod technology to prevent coastal erosion in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was chairing a meeting to assess rain related damage and coastal erosion, here on Tuesday. The chief minister directed officials to study the technology in detail and utilise it in the state after it was perceived that tetrapod technology has been effectively utilised in many places to prevent sea erosion.

Instead of boulders, tetrapods are laid to construct groynes. The government will take more steps to protect the coast and clean the state’s water bodies of sand and silt. The Water Resources Department has been asked to undertake the required follow-up. The meeting noted that sea erosion was severe in places like Chellanam where modern technology will be put to use to withstand the calamity.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to complete coastal protection work in a time-bound manner. The Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) has been tasked with holding discussions with officials concerned at least twice a month and to report the progress of the works to the Chief Secretary. The progress should be evaluated at the ministerial level as well.

The meeting decided the local bodies to conduct a special awareneness drive in association with health department officials to prevent spread of rain-related diseases. The services of voluntary groups at local body level should also be utilised. Volunteers who are not engaged in Covid prevention should be deployed for the purpose.

Pinarayi directed secretaries of LSG Department and director of voluntary groups to coordinate with each other to prevent rain-related diseases. The chief secretary will assess pre-monsoon activities on a daily basis.Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, Health Minister Veena George, Chief Secretary V P Joy and secretaries of various departments participated in the meeting.

EKM GETS D2CR FOR ROAD REPAIR

PWD roads suffered damage to the tune of D8 crore due to Cyclone Tauktae and steps are being taken to rebuild the roads. Ernakulam district has been allocated D2 crore and eight other coastal districts have been allocated D1 crore each for road repair.