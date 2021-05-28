Operation flood: Capital under deluge

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the district receiving 455% more rainfall compared to same time last year, particularly following the back-to-back cyclones, the disaster management authority and corporation are fast getting ready to prevent flooding during monsoon.The district collector has given special permission to keep water in Peppara dam till it reaches 109.5 metres to avoid the opening of shutters

Heavy rainfall, repeated cyclones and waterlogging are becoming a huge problem in the capital city and its outskirts. According to authorities, the district has become more vulnerable to wreckage from monsoon, due to the recent heavy downpour. Between May 20 and May 26, the district recorded 455% excess rainfall as compared to last year — around 248.44 mm.

Between March 1 and May 27, the district recorded 188% excess rainfall — around 932mm — against the normally expected average of 323.7mm. Kerala recorded 137% excess rainfall between March 1 and May 27th.Following IMD predictions, a yellow alert has been sounded in the district. The district disaster management authority (DDMA) is struggling to manage the water level in the dams in the district without causing flooding in low-lying areas.

Heavy rain in catchment areas like Peppara and Aruvikkara has prompted the authorities to raise the shutters of Aruvikkara Dam. Heavy rain in the upstream areas has raised the water level in the Peppara Dam and the Kerala water authority has sought special permission from authorities to raise the storage level in the dam.

Peppara shutters to stay closed

A senior KWA official told TNIE that they are currently not planning to open shutters of the Peppara dam as that would trigger flooding in the city. Normally, the water level in May is 101 metres at Peppara dam but now it has risen to 105.6 metres. “The present water level in the dam is around 105.65 metres. The district collector gave special permission to keep water till it reaches 109.5 metres to avoid the opening of shutters.

We have raised the shutters of Aruvikkara Dam already as there is heavy rainfall in its catchment areas,” said the official. The irrigation department has raised all four shutters of Neyyar Dam by 50cm. “The maximum allowed water level in the reservoir is 84.7 metres and hence we have raised the shutters. We are looking forward to the Northeast Monsoon to store water,” an irrigation department official said. On Wednesday, authorities sounded a high alert to those living on banks of Karamana and Neyyar rivers.

Dist Corp to strengthen disaster management

With flood threat looming large, the corporation has decided to strengthen its disaster management plan. The authorities have decided to undertake flood mapping in the corporation area. “We have decided to contract a technical agency for this. It’s a long-term plan and there needs to be field study. GIS mapping has to be done,” said an official with the civic body’s disaster management wing. With monsoon around the corner, the civic body has decided to procure more pump sets and woodcutters.“The work order will be issued immediately. Six pump sets will be procured immediately,” the official added.

The civic body had hired a team for flood mitigation too. “We have received excess rain during the summer and the monsoon is going to be more challenging,” said a senior official. The corporation will open more relief camps apart from the ones opened for families from the coastal area.“We have around three camps already in the city limits. We will be moving the families there. If they open the dam shutters, it will take 6 to 7 hours to water reach here. The problem escalates when the city receives more rain,” said the official. According to officials, flooding at Thampanoor cannot be mitigated without cleaning the 119-metre drain underneath the central railway station.