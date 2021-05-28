Opposition leader voices concern over Athirappilly hydel project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader VD Satheesan has expressed apprehension on the issue of Athirappilly hydro-electric project where Power Minister K Krishnankutty had opined that a consensus will be reached on the implementation of the project. Satheesan recalled that several environmentalists who had worked for the conservation had repeatedly urged authorities against the implementation of Athirappilly power project.

The newly chosen Opposition leader warned that even though the LDF Government had come to power with a huge majority, it is their responsibility to listen to every individual. He expressed hope that both Pinarayi Vijayan and Krishnankutty will have a good sense of environment which would help keep the modern world in good stead.

“When Kerala has been repeatedly facing floods and heavy rain due to climate change, the state doesn’t require big power projects.,” he said. The state’s environment will not be able to bear a project like Athirappilly, said Satheesan. when it would hamper the environment further. Already Nature is showing its ire at us when we are facing heavy sea erosion, overflowing of rivers and landslides. We can only move forth by hearing various views and scientific truths,” said Satheesan. He also informed that from day one the UDF had been against the Athirapilly project which will not be changed.