Rain damage: 201 people relocated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 201 people belonging to 60 households were relocated to safer areas in the district, following the havoc caused by strong gust and heavy rain. In all six houses were destroyed and 113 houses suffered partial damage in the district in the wet weather which has persisted in the last two days.

Eight relief centres to put up those affected have been opened in the district. Sixty-four people from 16 families have been relocated to three relief camps in Chirayinkeezhu taluk while 71 people from 27 families were moved to two relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram taluk.