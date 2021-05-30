STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Guidelines issued on conduct of classes in higher educational institutions

The Higher Education department has come out with a set of guidelines as online classes for 2021-22 academic year in institutions under the department are slated to begin on June 1.

Published: 30th May 2021 07:16 AM

Ministers V Sivankutty, Antony Raju and GR Anil launching the state-level distribution of text books for first standard students at Manacaud Government TTI School on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Higher Education department has come out with a set of guidelines as online classes for 2021-22 academic year in institutions under the department are slated to begin on June 1. The guidelines were evolved following a meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister R Bindu with officials of the department. The Directors of Collegiate Education and Technical Education, heads of institutions under the department and university authorities have been directed to issue necessary orders incorporating the guidelines. 

While college principals have been tasked with issuing directives on smooth conduct of classes, the universities can decide the schedule for commencement of classes in departments under it.  Owing to the lockdown, the classes will be held on online mode and study material for students will be supplied in PDF format. 

Higher educational institutions have been directed to conduct classes between the time band of 8.30am to 3.30pm so that students get at least two hours of online class while the remaining hours are used for other academic activities. Classes on Fridays will follow the existing schedule. 

“The college councils have been directed to decide on a time schedule for classes taking into account the convenience of students as well,” a note from the Higher Education Department said. Priority will be given to complete portions that could not be completed in the previous academic year. Heads of the institutions can decide on the appropriate online platform to be used for conducting classes. Principals have been asked to ensure the attendance of staff required for the conduct of classes. 

PRESCRIBED SCHEDULE 
8.30am to 1.30pm / 9am to 3pm/ 9.30am to 3.30pm 
At least two hours of online class 
Remaining hours for other academic activities 

