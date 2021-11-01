STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Agricultural University’s weeding machinery gets central government patent

An operator using the machinery, with weeding blade of sweep size 20 cm attached to it, can weed an area of 0.015 ha (3.7 cents ) in an hour on loamy soil.

Published: 01st November 2021 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 02:25 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer operates Wheel Hoe Weeder, a manually operated push-type machinery for weeding, designed and developed by College of Agriculture, Vellayani.

A farmer operates Wheel Hoe Weeder, a manually operated push-type machinery for weeding, designed and developed by College of Agriculture, Vellayani.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Wheel Hoe Weeder, a manually operated push-type machinery for weeding, designed and developed by Department of Agronomy, College of Agriculture, Vellayani, under Kerala Agricultural University has been granted patent by the Government of India for 10 years from July 2021. The machinery that lets the operator avoid bending over to pull out the weeds can easily be operated by women for weeding in inter-row spaces of row-planted crops. 

An operator using the machinery, with weeding blade of sweep size 20 cm attached to it, can weed an area of 0.015 ha (3.7 cents ) in an hour on loamy soil. The machinery is operated by pushing action through force exerted by operator on the handle bar with grips, which allows the weeding blade to penetrate into the soil, skim below the ground surface and cut or uproot the weeds in between the crop rows. Soil mass to a depth of 1.5 cm can be manipulated by the machinery during operation. 

The weeding blade is attached to headpiece such that the weeding blade is slanted to an angle of 15 degrees to the horizontal while the headpiece remains vertically attached to the chassis. This design is incorporated so that weeding blade can easily penetrate soil with least resistance. 

This design also provides the operator with more direct and accurate control over the soil working part of the weeding blade. The chassis has provision to attach weeding blades of varying sweep sizes as per crop inter row space requirement.

The Wheel Hoe Weeder has been developed as a part of a doctoral/post graduate research programme of Seethal Rose Chacko, Dhanu Unnikrishnan, Krishnasree R K and Anitrosa Innazent under the guidance of Dr Sheeja K Raj, Dr Jacob D and Dr Shalini Pillai P, Department of Agronomy, College of Agriculture, Vellayani.

Advantages
An operator using the machinery, with weeding blade of sweep size 20 cm attached to it, can weed an area of 0.015 ha (3.7 cents ) in an hour on loamy soil. The machinery lets the operator avoid bending over to pull out the weeds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Agricultural University
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Buying home for investment? Think again!
Late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo| Cinema Express)
In a first, Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's eyes donated to four people on same day
Schools will start functioning in full swing from November 15. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Schools reopen in Kerala after a 20-month gap as COVID cases continue to decrease
 

A view of the Model Residential School at Keezhmad in Aluva | File pic
Keezhmad school formulates happiness curriculum of its own for tribal students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp