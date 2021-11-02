Corporation to execute 20-point action plan to develop Kerala capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has expedited steps to provide drinking water to all households within its limits in two years, Mayor S Arya Rajendran has said. She was speaking at the council meeting on Monday as part of implementing a 20-point action plan in view of the anniversary of the governing council coming to power.

According to the Mayor, the 100 % drinking water supply in two years is the main project which will be carried out by the corporation. “The project is a top priority one. We have already held discussions with the state government for the speedy implementation of the project. We welcome funds from the Central government if it is willing to provide money. As part of the project, we will identify places where there is acute drinking water shortage. Following this, the corporation will install pipelines and provide uninterrupted drinking water supply, “ Arya said.

The other proposed projects are disposal of pending files within three months, sewerage connection in 80 per cent of wards, giving employment to 5,000 people in five years in which 1,000 people will get jobs each year, new bylaws regarding advertisement, guest workers, wayside eateries, turfs, pet animals and waste management.

Meanwhile, Opposition BJP councillors demanded that the Mayor should give clarity on which drinking water project is to be implemented. “The Central government has already initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT Mission to provide drinking water to households. The corporation has been implementing the projects announced by the Centre in different names, “ said V G Girikumar, a BJP councillor.

However, the Mayor replied that it is a project of the city corporation and the corporation is ready to accept financial aid from the Central government if it is interested in funding. Subsequently, the governing council passed the agenda of the action plan.

Meanwhile, BJP councillor Thirumala Anilkumar alleged that the corporation’s move is skeptical in selecting vendors for various projects, including the purchase of materials for the development of basic amenities in ayurveda institutions and selecting Socio Economic Unit Foundation, a company which has dubious records after an e-tender process in which only this company had participated, and hiring of pick-up autorickshaws for waste treatment.

However, the Mayor refuted the allegations and asked the BJP councillor to prove the graft allegations rather than raising allegations. Health standing committee chairperson P Jameela Sreedharan said that the vendor was selected and invoice of the purchase was generated following a committee meeting led by her. Deputy mayor and finance standing committee chairman P K Raju, PWD standing committee chairman D R Anil and welfare standing committee chairman S Salim alleged that BJP councillors were deliberately trying to disturb the decorum of the council by raising pointless issues.

Ruckus over stray dog issue

The council meeting witnessed ruckus when Opposition leader M R Gopan raised the stray dog menace in the city as it has become a serious issue following school reopening. He raised it when the Mayor asked councillors whether they wanted to suggest any proposal for inclusion in the agenda.

Other proposals

* Food for 15,000 through Janakeeya hotels on a single day for Rs 20

* 500 wayside eateries in one year by modifying and branding existing ones

* A facilitation centre for people who frequently come to the corporation office, in six months

* 25 public toilets in major parts of the city in two years and one toilet in each ward later on the basis of land availability

* A township at Vilappilsala in five years and the first phase in two years to ensure houses for all homeless people. In addition to houses, they will be provided with store room, guest house, convention centre, fruit bearing tree cultivation, vegetable farming, medicinal plant cultivation, residential class rooms, fish farming, craft centres and vehicle yard

* A new master plan for the corporation by March 31, 2022

* POS machines will be made available for all bill collectors in three months to ensure digital payments after giving them sufficient training

* Solar panels in all schools in one year

* Social security pension for all eligible people in six months