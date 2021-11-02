STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pay anomalies: Doctors postpone protest on Veena George’s assurance

“The minister has promised us a favourable decision after consultation with the finance minister.

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government doctors have deferred their open protest plan by one month following assurance from Health Minister Veena George that the issue pertaining to pay anomalies would be addressed soon.

The conciliatory talks were held on a day when the doctors under the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) started a relay standing protest in front of the Secretariat on Monday.
They, however, said the members will continue with the non-cooperation protest by boycotting tele-medicine service, training, review meetings, VIP duties and local body meetings. 

"The minister has promised us a favourable decision after consultation with the finance minister. So we have deferred the open protest plan by a month," said a joint statement issued by KGMOA president Dr G S Vijayakrishnan and general secretary Dr T N Suresh. The decision to take mass casual leave from November 16 has also been deferred.

The KGMOA started the protest against the cut in basic pay of the entry-level cadre, which will impact the future salaries, and also for revoking various increments associated with periodic promotions.

