‘Vathilpadi’ introduced in five panchayats

MLA, I B Satheesh inaugurated the project in Kattakada, Vilappil and Vilavoorkal panchayats.

Published: 02nd November 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doorstep service (Vathilpadi), that aims to provide door-to-door government services and life-saving medicines to the disabled due to old age, serious illness, extreme poverty or who do not receive timely government services, was launched in the five panchayats of Kattakada constituency. 

MLA, I B Satheesh inaugurated the project in Kattakada, Vilappil and Vilavoorkal panchayats. The project was inaugurated by the respective panchayat presidents in Malayinkeezhu and Maranalloor panchayats. In the first phase, the service will be implemented in the six panchayats of Kattakada constituency. Vathilpadi will be inaugurated in Pallichal panchayat on Tuesday. 

