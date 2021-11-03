STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dr AP Jayaram to speak at European Science Festival 

Dr A P Jayaram, chairman of the National Centre for Science Communicators, will speak at the upcoming European Science Festival from November 9 to 11.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr AP Jayaram, chairman of the National Centre for Science Communicators, will speak at the upcoming European Science Festival from November 9 to 11. The event, to be held under the leadership of the Slovenian Science Foundation (SZF) on World Science Day for Peace and Development, is an umbrella event of all science festivals in Europe. 

Top scientists, academics, Nobel laureates, award-winning journalists and other prolific personalities in the field of science will participate in the event. The president of the SZF Dr Edvard Kobal invited Jayaraman to make a presentation on the People’s Science Movements in India on November 11 at 5 pm.  Nobel laureate and former president of the Royal Society Venki Ramakrishnan will deliver a keynote address on November 9 at 4pm. 

The history of the European Science Festival dates back to 2001 when the European Science Engagement Association was formed. The foundation’s anniversary is celebrated as a festival.

