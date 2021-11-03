STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Staffer alleges harassment by GV Raja principal

The employee, who is from outside of state, filed the complaint against C S Pradeep on Monday following which the FIR was registered.

Published: 03rd November 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Aruvikkara police filed an FIR against GV Raja Sports School principal in-charge on the complaint of a female staffer that he had subjected her to workplace harassment and also made indecent phone calls. The employee, who is from outside of state, filed the complaint against C S Pradeep on Monday following which the FIR was registered.

In her complaint, the staffer had alleged that Pradeep subjected her to mental harassment and also behaved in an indecent manner with her over the phone. Police sources said further legal action would be taken on the basis of the findings of the preliminary inquiry.

Pradeep, meanwhile, rejected the allegation and said the woman staffer was riled up after he rejected her leave application and that could’ve prompted her to file a fake complaint. “Sports Minister V Abdurahiman and other senior officers at a meeting on September 25 had asked me to make arrangements to conduct an assessment of probable trainees on September 29.

Since a lot of students were to appear for the assessment, I told the woman staffer not to go on leave and remain here. She was not happy with my decision,” Pradeep said. Rubbishing the allegation of making indecent phone calls, Pradeep said he had called the complainant in April regarding starting a rehabilitation unit in the school.

“I was the convenor of the programme and had to call her to set up the unit. I did not misbehave with her. It took several months for her to come up with an allegation against me,” Pradeep said. Pradeep claimed factionalism was rife among the staff of the institution and he was being targeted for strictly implementing the government’s instructions. Meanwhile, the General Education Department has announced a departmental inquiry against Pradeep. General Education Director Jeevan Babu has been asked to conduct an inquiry and file a report within seven days.

harassment
