The yoga way of life

For city-based yoga instructor T Sreeram, the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns called for the need to take care of mental and physical health.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sreeram and his team hold certificates from India Book of Records for successfully completing 1,009 rounds of suryanamaskara over 12 hours.

By Arya UR
Express News Service

He has been practising yoga for the past 17 years and recently, he and his team, called Sahasra Aarush Yoga, won accolades for their 12-hour-long attempt of suryanamaskara. The team did 1,009 rounds of the suryanamaskara and won a place in the Asia Book of Records and India Book of Records. He is now gearing up to set the world record for Chandranamaskara or moon salutation, a rare form of yoga practice.

Sreeram, 52, and his 14 disciples have been practising at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud, for a month now. The moon salutation includes 16 asanas or steps per round. Sreeram aims to promote yoga among more people by showcasing its importance.

“After suryanamaskara, we all gained confidence in our body and mind. The moon salutation involves more tough poses including back bending, which makes the body more flexible, It is a good therapy for back pain too.

Last month we started the practice and are planning to attempt the Guinness World Records in January next year,” adds Sreeram who also plans to attempt a four-hour-long sheershasana or headstand for the Guinness World Records. Sreeram studied yoga after being inspired by his father, an army officer who had participated in the second world war and practised yoga. Suryanamaskara, simple and powerful yoga practice, cleanses one internally, he says. 

“If your mind and internal system are healthy and happy, it reflects immediately on the outer body, especially the face. Also, performing 25 rounds of pranayamas in a day will boost the immune system and help with breath control,” adds Sreeram.

