‘Kalari’ to fire up spirits of Technopark staff

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the employees started coming back to the offices for work in the IT sector after a gap of one-and-a-half years, Acsia Technologies, a Technopark based firm has come up with a unique initiative to maintain the mental and physical wellbeing of employees as part of the first phase implementation of work from office. The company, providing software service to automobile manufacturers and automobile-based companies, gives ‘Kalari’ (martial arts) training for employees, mainly for the newly appointed engineers.

During the Covid pandemic most of the employees in the IT sector were working from home, and now they have started working from office. The newly appointed employees could not work in the office atmosphere or mingle with other workers.

The training programme ‘Ignition’ has started to disintegrate their apprehension and give a new beginning at the office. Kalari-based physical and mental exercise is being given to employees and hundreds of engineers are now part of this unique training process.

Company Chief Executive Officer Jijimon Chandran said that Kalari-based training is selected as it rejuvenates the mind and body. “Apart from the technical knowledge, the mental health of the employees have to be maintained. The World Health Organisation had indicated that the Covid pandemic has adversely affected the mental health of the employees.

Due to work from home and work-related issues, the employees are facing several mental issues and this training programme is a solution to reduce the stress. Companies are hosting different programmes to overcome the crisis. But a scientific approach through Kerala’s traditional art will reduce the stress of the employees,” he said.

Kalari helps in improving concentration at work and avoiding mental stress. The training programme is designed by Agustyam International led by S Mahesh Gurukkal. This martial art will help in improving the mental and physical nature of a person and also gives more concentration, courage and confidence, said Gurukkal. He also pointed out that Kalari has several health benefits like controlling blood flow, heartbeat, breathing and metabolism.

The employees, who participated in the training programme, said the Kalari helped to maintain physical fitness and create good relationship with co-workers.