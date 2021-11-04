STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Kalari’ to fire up spirits of Technopark staff

During the Covid pandemic most of the employees in the IT sector were working from home,  and now they have started working from office.

Published: 04th November 2021 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Employees of a Technopark firm being trained in kalari at Golf Club in Thiruvananthapuram as part of rejuvenation ahead of working from office

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the employees started coming back to the offices for work in the IT sector after a gap of one-and-a-half years, Acsia Technologies, a Technopark based firm has come up with a unique initiative to maintain the mental and physical wellbeing of employees as part of the first phase implementation of work from office. The company, providing software service to automobile manufacturers and automobile-based companies, gives ‘Kalari’ (martial arts) training for employees, mainly for the newly appointed engineers. 

During the Covid pandemic most of the employees in the IT sector were working from home,  and now they have started working from office. The newly appointed employees could not work in the office atmosphere or mingle with other workers. 

The training programme ‘Ignition’ has started to disintegrate their apprehension and give a new beginning at the office. Kalari-based physical and mental exercise is being given to employees and hundreds of engineers are now part of this unique training process. 

Company Chief Executive Officer Jijimon Chandran said that Kalari-based training is selected as it rejuvenates the mind and body.  “Apart from the technical knowledge, the mental health of the employees have to be maintained. The World Health Organisation had indicated that the Covid pandemic has adversely affected the mental health of the employees.

Due to work from home and work-related issues, the employees are facing several mental issues and this training programme is a solution to reduce the stress. Companies are hosting  different programmes to overcome the crisis. But a scientific approach through Kerala’s traditional art will reduce the stress of the employees,” he said. 

Kalari helps in improving concentration at work and avoiding mental stress. The training programme is designed by Agustyam International led by S Mahesh Gurukkal. This martial art will help in improving the mental and physical nature of a person and also gives more concentration, courage and confidence, said Gurukkal. He also pointed out that Kalari has several health benefits like controlling blood flow, heartbeat, breathing and metabolism. 

The employees, who participated in the training programme, said the Kalari helped to maintain physical fitness and create good relationship with co-workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Technopark IT sector Kalari
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp