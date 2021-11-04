Man dies after KSRTC bus rams waiting shed

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 65-year-old man died while five school children sustained injuries after a KSRTC bus that lost control rammed a waiting shed near Aryanadu on Wednesday morning.

Aryanadu police said the accident occurred near Cherumanchal by 9 am. The bus, which was heading towards Nedumangad, rammed the waiting shed after losing control while negating a curve.

The roof of the shed partially collapsed and fell over Soman Nair, a resident of Cherumanchal, who later died at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The students, who were also present, had a miraculous escape. Nair picked up serious head injuries.