Six-lane solution

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anyone frustrated by the heavy, often slow-moving, traffic between Thiruvananthapuram city and Kollam can smile now. For, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has floated an e-tender for developing the 29-km stretch along the NH 66 from Kazhakoottam to Kadampattukonam at Paripally on the Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram border. The road will be widened to 45m to facilitate six-lane traffic. There will be service roads on either sides and proper road safety measures will be put in place as mandated by the Indian Road Congress.

The NHAI called the e-tender for selecting the contractor on October 25. The last date to submit the technical and financial bids is December 9. The bids would be opened on December 10. The work along the Kazhakoottam-Parippally stretch is part of the NHAI project for widening the 526-km stretch from Thalappady in Kasaragod to Kazhakoottam in Thiruvananthapuram. NHAI has set a target of two-and-a-half years to complete the 29-km stretch. If all goes well, the work can be completed before the deadline.

At present, the lone remaining hurdle that the project is facing is the stay order on acquiring 45 cents of land of the Thiruvarattukavu temple in Attingal, which is essential for the construction of the 12-km-long Attingal bypass. The work can begin in January or February 2022 as NHAI hopes to clear the legal hurdles before then.

The Kazhakoottam-Parippally road project has been conceived in such a way that the highway would deviate from Mamom Junction to a bypass road. From here, long-distance travellers need not touch Attingal town, a major traffic bottleneck. They will join the main road at Ayamkonam near Kallambalam.

“This is an important stretch to ensure connectivity to Thiruvananthapuram from northern Kerala. Land acquisition for Attingal bypass, barring the 45 cents from Thiruvarattukavu temple, is over. We are trying our best to vacate the stay at the earliest. We filed a review petition two months ago and are awaiting the verdict,” said P Pradeep, NHAI project director.

The project requires 65 hectares of land, of which 20 hectares are already in NHAI’s possession. NHAI has allotted Rs 200 crore to the revenue department to compensate owners surrendering their land. Around 80% of the amount has been disbursed.

“After widening the Kazhakoottam to Kovalam stretch to six-lane, many motorists travelling to Kollam are feeling the need to widen the Kazhakoottam-Kollam stretch. Since more projects are being implemented in the capital and the volume of traffic is on the rise, road development should get top priority,” said Shelly Raveendran, co-founder of Trivandrum Development Front, an NGO.

The stretch will be developed under the engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) model. A toll will be set up like the one on Kazhakoottam-Kovalam road. The 3(D) notification for acquisition was issued recently. Officials said once the stretch is widened, travel time from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram, which normally takes 90 to 105 minutes during peak hours, will be reduced by 20 to 30 minutes.

The NHai project divided into 13 stretches

Kazhakoottam Kadampattukonam (29km)

Kadampattukonam Kollam bypass (32km)

Kollam bypass Kottankulangara (32km)

Kottankulangara Paravoor (38km)

Paravoor Thuravoor (38km)

Thalappady Chengala (39km)

Chengala Neeleshwaram ROB (37km)

Perole-Taliparamba (40km)

Taliparamba Muzhappilangadu (36km)

Azhiyur Vengalam (39km)

Ramanattukara Kuttuppuram (53km)

Kuttippuram Kappirikkad (24km)

Kappirikkadu Edappally (89km)

