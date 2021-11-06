STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Intercaste marriage row: Doctor caught from Ooty

The Chirayinkeezhu police have nabbed the medical doctor who is accused of attacking a Scheduled Caste youth over his inter-caste marriage with his sister.

Published: 06th November 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chirayinkeezhu police have nabbed the medical doctor who is accused of attacking a Scheduled Caste youth over his intercaste marriage with his sister. Danish, who had attacked Anathalavattom-native Midhun Krishnan, was picked up by cops from a hotel in Ooty, said police sources.

Midhun, who was in love with Danish’s sister Deepthi, had married her at a temple near Bonacaud on October 29. Midhun was allegedly attacked later when he accompanied Deepthi to her house. 
Deepthi in her complaint alleged that her family had called them over to the church to solemnise the marriage according to Christian faith as they belong to Latin Catholic denomination.

However, when the couple arrived at the church, Danish asked Midhun to convert to Christianity. When he refused, the man asked Midhun to leave Deepthi and offered him money to do so. However, Midhun did not accept the offer.

Later, when the couple went to see Deepthi’s mother, Danish attacked Midhun.Midhun sustained injuries on his neck, spine and head in the attack, but the police initially did not register her complaint, Deepthi had alleged. It was after media reports that the police registered a case and started a probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
intercaste marriage
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp