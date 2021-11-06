Intercaste marriage row: Doctor caught from Ooty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chirayinkeezhu police have nabbed the medical doctor who is accused of attacking a Scheduled Caste youth over his intercaste marriage with his sister. Danish, who had attacked Anathalavattom-native Midhun Krishnan, was picked up by cops from a hotel in Ooty, said police sources.

Midhun, who was in love with Danish’s sister Deepthi, had married her at a temple near Bonacaud on October 29. Midhun was allegedly attacked later when he accompanied Deepthi to her house.

Deepthi in her complaint alleged that her family had called them over to the church to solemnise the marriage according to Christian faith as they belong to Latin Catholic denomination.

However, when the couple arrived at the church, Danish asked Midhun to convert to Christianity. When he refused, the man asked Midhun to leave Deepthi and offered him money to do so. However, Midhun did not accept the offer.

Later, when the couple went to see Deepthi’s mother, Danish attacked Midhun.Midhun sustained injuries on his neck, spine and head in the attack, but the police initially did not register her complaint, Deepthi had alleged. It was after media reports that the police registered a case and started a probe.