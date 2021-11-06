Miyawaki model fetches global honour for Thiruvananthapuram firm

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City-based ‘Invis Multimedia’ has bagged global recognition for spearheading decarbonising activities in Kerala through Miyawaki-model afforestation. The firm won silver medal at the WTM Responsible Tourism Awards 2021 in the ‘Decarbonising Travel and Tourism’ category. The award was announced at an event held at the ongoing World Travel Market (WTM) 2021 in London. Govardhan Village in Maharashtra received the Gold Medal in this category.

Invis Multimedia was chosen for this prestigious award for transforming a barren rocky land with an inclination of around 45 degree at Puliyarakonam in Thiruvananthapuram district into forests and agri-farms embracing the Miyawaki-model afforestation. The forest, comprising around 500 species of plants, has been created in an organic way. Consequently, a thriving ecosystem evolved with butterflies, birds and many other small creatures. Thanks to afforestation, there has been a significant increase in the groundwater level also. A cost-effective dwelling unit was also designed there based on a zero-carbon concept.

The jury took into account online initiatives undertaken by Invis Multimedia to promote Miyawaki-style afforestation under the banner, Crowd Foresting. Through website - www.crowdforesting.org, Invis has been providing free training to people interested in afforestation and persuading them to create forests on their premises since 2018.The firm was also instrumental in setting up a Miyawaki forest on Kanakunnu campus two years ago.

The Miyawaki-model afforestation technique was developed by Dr Akira Miyawaki, a former professor at the Yokohama National University in Japan, in the 1970s. A renowned botanist, Miyawaki himself had planted more than 3.5 crore plants across 17 countries, including Japan as part of promoting this afforestation technique.

Through the awards, the organisers of WTM Responsible Tourism Awards 2021 intended to showcase examples of technologies, management systems and ways of changing consumer behaviour that have demonstrably reduced greenhouse gas emissions.