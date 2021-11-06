Thiruvananthapuram sets up Kudumbashree auxiliary groups

Arya U R By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram became the first district in the state which implemented the Kudumbashree auxiliary groups. The project set forward by the state government in association with Kudumbasree Mission aims to ensure the participation of young women in society and focuses on their social, cultural and livelihood upliftment.

Auxiliary groups aim to empower women between the age of 18 and 40. The group consisting of 50 members each will act as a supporting system for educated women and help them find an income-generating opportunity.

According to the Kudumbasree Mission District coordinator K R Shaiju, the district will now formulate the next steps to empower events for women members in the groups. “Our district has a total of 1,546 wards. However, as each group is limited to 50 members, we got the number extended to 1,550. We have a total number of 25,823 members from these groups from the district. We will select team leaders and other representatives who will manage the groups and give training to every member,” he said.

Shaiju says the auxiliary groups are the need of the hour as many educated women have secluded themselves inside the homes due to family responsibility. And through these groups, the Kudumbasree Mission focuses to empower women mentally and socially.

The groups lead a way for women to find livelihood opportunities and become self-sufficient in life.

Also, two meetings will be held for all groups monthly. The members can discuss any topics, brainstorm ideas, discuss violence faced by them at home etc.

“The group is formulated to support each member. They can open up gender issues they face and other aspects of life. With this grassroots-level intervention, the Kudumbashree Mission will be aware of their plights and help women in need,” says Shaiju.

In short

Total no of wards 1,546

Total no of groups 1,550

Total no of members 25,823

Members in one group 50