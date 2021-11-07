DYFI to name centre after the late leader P Biju

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The DYFI Thiruvananthapuram district committee has decided to name the centre for the proposed ‘Red Care’ project after the late DYFI leader P Biju as part of his first death anniversary. The ‘Comrade P Biju memorial centre’ will function as the hub of the Red Care project.

Under the initiative, the DYFI will operate over 50 ambulances for the elderly and sick who contact the centre in case of any medical emergency. Ambulances will be dispatched to people’s homes and to medical colleges or other hospitals in the district.