‘Malayalikalude Dostoevsky’ released

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fyodor Dostoevsky’s insightful portrayal of characters that delve deep into the human psyche has made him immortal, said filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. He was talking after the release of the book ‘Malayalikalude Dostoevsky’, published by Russian House as part of the 200th birth anniversary of the writer.

“His storytelling ability pulls one into each book and leaves one in a state of mental despair from which it is difficult to come out,” Adoor said. The book is a compendium of articles written by 11 Malayalam authors. The book is edited by Russian House assistant director Kavitha Nair. Adoor Gopalakrishnan released the book. Ratheesh C Nair, honorary consul of the Russian Federation and director of Russian House (Cultural Centre, T’Puram) presided over.