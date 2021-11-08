STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation constitutes team to recover lost money

The team will serve notices on all tainted staff and the money will be recovered through various sources.

Published: 08th November 2021 01:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2021 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation (File photo)

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The city corporation has initiated steps to recover Rs 33.96 lakh which was lost through financial manipulations committed by seven staff. Accordingly, a special team has been constituted which is led by the accounts officer of the local fund audit team.

The team will serve notices on all tainted staff and the money will be recovered through various sources. Meanwhile, the police probe is also being carried out simultaneously to find out the swindled money. 

So far, an amount of Rs 1.26 lakh has been recovered from Biju, an attendant of Sreekariyam zonal office. He was one among the arrested staff on charges of cheating and forgery. Biju had swindled Rs 1,26,000 which was a one-day revenue collection. 

An amount of around Rs 4 lakh which was embezzled still needs to be recovered from the Sreekariyam zonal office. Similarly, the corporation will soon recover an amount of Rs 1,07,000 from the arrested staffer from Attipra zonal office as he also swindled one-day revenue collection. However, the challenge before the corporation is to recover Rs 26.7 lakh which was lost from Nemom zonal office alone. 

According to a source in the corporation, though the arrested staff, S Shanthi, superintendent, and S Sunita, cashier of Nemom zonal office were responsible for the corruption, there may be eight to nine more staff involved in it but they might have been transferred to other local-self government offices in due course of time. 

"There were eight to nine staff involved in the corruption at the Nemom zonal office alone. The swindled money amounted to the revenue collection of 16 days. Though it was a supervisory lapse, it is difficult to trace all the people involved. However, the corporation has formed a special team from the local fund audit to recover the money at the earliest. The Nemom and Kazhakoottam police are also investigating where this money is kept," a senior officer told The New Indian Express

A total of seven staff of three zonal offices - Nemom, Sreekariyam and Attipra are involved in the scam to the tune of Rs 33.96 lakh. So far, the police arrested four staff members. All the seven staff were earlier suspended by the corporation after the Kerala State Audit Department's concurrent audit found that money received as taxes was misappropriated by the employees of the Nemom, Sreekariyam and Attipra zonal offices of the corporation.

The fraud was first detected at Sreekariyam office. Two staff, office attendant Biju and bill collector Anil are accused of diverting Rs 5.04 lakh from the office. Later, similar fraud was reported at Nemom and Attipra zonal offices.

Difficult to trace other tainted staff at Nemom

Though the arrested staff, S Shanthi, superintendent, and S Sunita, cashier of Nemom zonal office were responsible for the corruption, there may be eight to nine more staff involved in it. But they might have been transferred to other local-self government offices in due course of time, said a source. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation
India Matters
With the Chennai city receiving heavy rains last night, the highest since 2015, residents in many parts of the capital woke up to inundation on Sunday morning. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Another round of extreme rainfall awaits Chennai & neighborhood
Around the portrayal of injustice and tyranny inflicted upon marginalised castes, exists the story of Justice K Chandru, whose real-life efforts to seek justice for the oppressed inspired the film.
‘Jai Bhim will make you question your silence’
There is no class distinction when it comes to teen behaviour.
No kidding: Do parents really know what their children are doing?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
This farmer promises better income, health from black wheat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp