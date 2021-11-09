STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Authority recalls ‘unsafe’ oregano of Cherthala firm

The two batches of oregano are having chemicals Azoxystrobin and Difenoconazole which are toxic to human beings.

Published: 09th November 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:23 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The regulatory compliance division of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has recalled two types of oregano spice manufactured by a Cherthala-based food company which have been termed “unsafe” for consumption. The two batches of oregano are having chemicals Azoxystrobin and Difenoconazole which are toxic to human beings.

Oregano is mostly sprinkled over pizza and pasta to enhance its taste. The FSSAI’s statement says that Alappuzha Thuravoor-based food company’s two products, Dried Chile Oregano - Raw material with batch number -31409 and Dried Chile Oregano - Finished Product with batch number - AA00794 received from the Referral Food Laboratory, Ghaziabad, contains fungicides, Azoxystrobin and Difenoconazole.

It also says that both products contain above the maximum prescribed limit and do not conform to the Food Safety and Standards Regulations, 2011. Inoshi Sharma, executive director (Regulatory Compliance), FSSAI, also stated on October 27 that the two products are “unsafe” and should be recalled within 30 days.

Following this, the State Food Safety Commissioner has informed that the two products manufactured by the Cherthala-based company have been banned. Consumers have been warned by the State FSC that they should not purchase two oregano products and if they have it with them, it should be returned or alerted in toll free number 1800 425 125.

