Biggest mall in Capital to open in Dec

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City is gearing up to welcome the biggest mall. With the opening of the Lulu Mall in the capital in December, city residents will have one more mall to go shopping.

With an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, the presence of more than 200 international brands, 12-screen cinema and a 80,000-sq-ft children’s entertainment centre, it will offer a new hub for shopping in the city. Mall of Travancore is the first mall in the capital followed by Trivandrum Central Mall.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Lulu Group’s second shopping mall in Kerala on December 16 at 11.30 am, Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali has said.