STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Biggest mall in Capital to open in Dec

City is gearing up to welcome the biggest mall. With the opening of the Lulu Mall in the capital in December, city residents will have one more mall to go shopping.

Published: 09th November 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Youssufali MA

Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group Yusuffali MA (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: City is gearing up to welcome the biggest mall. With the opening of the Lulu Mall in the capital in December, city residents will have one more mall to go shopping.

With an investment of Rs 2,000 crore, the presence of more than 200 international brands, 12-screen cinema and a 80,000-sq-ft children’s entertainment centre, it will offer a new hub for shopping in the city. Mall of Travancore is the first mall in the capital followed by Trivandrum Central Mall. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate Lulu Group’s second shopping mall in Kerala on December 16 at 11.30 am, Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali has said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp