STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Congress group veterans drift towards new leadership

Sakthan, who had the backing of Nadar community, tasted defeat in the 2016 assembly elections from Kattakada.

Published: 11th November 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Cynthia Chandran 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Congress group equations in Thiruvananthapuram  have gone haywire with old warhorses like M A Vahid, N Sakthan and Varkala Kahar showing allegiance to the new state leadership. However, the equations at the block and mandalam committee-level  remain intact as leaders still favour their respective group leaders, Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

A three-time legislator from Kazhakoottam, Vaheed had to be content with the third place in the 2016 assembly elections behind the BJP.  Varkala Kahar, 70, also saw his 15-year tenure as a legislator end in 2016. Former Speaker Sakthan had been a legislator for four terms from Kovalam, Nemom and Kattakada.

Sakthan, who had the backing of Nadar community, tasted defeat in the 2016 assembly elections from Kattakada. The trio has been staunch ‘A’ group leaders. While Sakthan was made the vice-president, Varkala Kahar managed to get a berth in the state executive committee under the new party setup led by K Sudhakaran. Out of 14 assembly constituencies in Thiruvananthapuram, the Congress had managed to win only the Kovalam seat which saw M Vincent, another Oommen Chandy loyalist,  retaining his seat.

“Palode Ravi managed to get the DCC chief post after his popularity as an excellent party organiser. He also belonged to the Oommen Chandy camp and has since cozied up to national general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, which helped him to get the key post of DCC chief. While all these seniors are well into their seventies and have since severed ties with their old camp, the group leaders are unruffled. They are confident of the grassroots’ support,” said a senior Congress leader.

Already, another senior leader from Thiruvananthapuram, V S Sivakumar had ended his long- term association with ‘I’ group led by  Chennithala. Now, a major challenge before the state leadership, which has got the backing of bigwig Venugopal, is to poach block and mandalam-level leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp