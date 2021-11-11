Govt loan scheme for NRK returnees

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Backward Classes Development Corporation (KSBCDC) has invited applications for a loan scheme for non-resident Keralite returnees belonging to OBC or minority communities. The self-employment/business loan scheme with an upper ceiling of `30 lakh aims to support people who lost their jobs abroad and had to return to Kerala.

The loans will be sanctioned for any legal venture or for self employment projects in agriculture, production and service sectors. The projects could be dairy farm, poultry farm, floriculture, integrated farming, bee keeping, vegetable farming, aquaculture, bakery, sanitary shop, hardware shop, furniture shop, restaurant, beauty parlour, hollow bricks unit, provision store, driving school, fitness centre, supermarket, workshop or tourism projects. The interest rate is in the 6 to 8 per cent range. The repayment period is 84 months. Maximum age limit is 65 years. Upto 95 per cent of the project cost will be sanctioned.

Loans will be sanctioned to returnees recommended by the Norka-Roots. Online registration can be done by clicking the link ‘NDPREM-Rehabilitation Scheme for Return NRKs’ available on Norka-Roots website www.norkaroots.net. The recommendation letter from Norka-Roots should be submitted for getting the loan application form. For details, visit www.ksbcdc.com.