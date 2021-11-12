Man held for abetting suicide of lover’s husband

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two years after a man hanged himself to death, the Vilappilsala police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly abetting his suicide. Vishnu, a native of Nedumangad, was in a relationship with Akhila whose husband K Sivaprasad committed suicide in 2019 near Vilappilsala.

After the incident Vishnu had fled to Palakkad, where he was working under a fake identity. Police laid the trap for him after coming to know that Vishnu comes to meet Akhila in the capital. Police said the 35-year-old took the extreme step after seeing an obscene video of his wife Akhila, shot by Vishnu. Sivaprasad and Akhila who belonged to different castes entered into wedlock despite opposition from relatives. Akhila later befriended Vishnu while working in a gas agency near Thachottukavu.

Since Sivaprasad did not know the relatives of his wife, Akhila introduced Vishnu to her husband as her relative. Vishnu then became a regular visitor at their house. Sivaprasad grew suspicious of the relationship and had warned Akhila.

Station House Officer N Suresh Kumar said Vishnu and Akhila were in a physical relationship and during one of the encounters, he videographed their act on his mobile phone. “The video somehow got leaked and Sivaprasad happened to see it. The heartbroken man ended his life,” the SHO said. Before the suicide, Sivaprasad had inscribed on the wall of his room that Vishnu was responsible for his death.

After the incident, Akhila moved to Sreekaryam along with her two children to stay with Vishnu. Police said Akhila is a co-accused in the case and would be arrested soon. “She has absconded after Vishnu’s arrest and would be apprehended soon,” police said.