STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New plant species discovered in Ponmudi

”The discovery throws light into the fact there are many such undiscovered species in the forests and the need to protect them and do more research on them.

Published: 13th November 2021 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

‘Symplocos mohananii’

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A new plant species has been discovered at the peak of the Ponmudi hills. Christened ‘Symplocos mohananii’, the species belongs to the genus Symplocos and family Symplocaceae. With the discovery of this endemic plant species, it becomes the 25th endemic species in the family of Symplocaceae in Western Ghats and points to the highly diverse floral and unexplored terrain of the Western Ghats.

A team of researchers comprising Stephan J, and Akhil R research scholars from Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI) along with P W Fritsch, curator, Botanical Research Institute of Texas, Texas, USA discovered the species. The study has been published in the scientific journal Phytotaxa.

”The discovery throws light into the fact there are many such undiscovered species in the forests and the need to protect them and do more research on them. It shows the Western Ghats is highly diverse in terms of flora,” says Akhil. The plant has been named thus in honour of Narayanan Nair Mohanan, retired senior principal scientist of JNTBGRI. “It is to honour his contributions in plant taxonomy and I am his last student. So I thought of naming the plant after my guide,” said Stephan. 

The species cries to be conserved and has been placed in the critically endangered category. Researchers found only five larger trees on the crest of the Ponmudi Hills. “The species is found only at the edge of forest and grassland. 

The number of trees were less than 10 and we could spot only seven mature trees. As this area is part of a major tourist spot and due its numbering less than 10, it has been classified as critically endangered,” said Stephan. The plant has been observed to grow at the edges of hilltop evergreen forest. The flowering of the plant is from November to March and fruiting March to May. The fruit is not edible.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ponmudi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp