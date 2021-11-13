STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Palayam Connemara Market revamp gains steam

The SCTL will construct three temporary rehabilitation blocks to relocate the vendors at TRIDA-owned land near the market.

Published: 13th November 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

Officials holding discussion with vendors at Palayam Connemara Market.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Efforts are in full swing to rehabilitate as many as 400 traders to facilitate the project to revamp the century-old Palayam Connemara Market under the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL). Recently, SCTL along with the political representatives held a meeting with the vending community at the Connemara Market to address their apprehensions regarding their rehabilitation and redevelopment of the market which has been long pending. Palayam ward councillor Palayam Rajan said that the traders were fully convinced with the rehabilitation plan and are ready to relocate to facilitate the construction.

The SCTL will construct three temporary rehabilitation blocks to relocate the vendors at TRIDA-owned land near the market. Around 2,000 tonnes of accumulated legacy waste were biomined and removed to facilitate construction of rehabilitation blocks. According to SCTL officials, preliminary works have already kicked off at the site. The plan is to set up temporary structures made of prefabricated materials to rehabilitate the traders. Revamping of the Palayam market has been pending for more than a decade now.

“The construction work of the rehabilitation block will be launched next week. Its temporary structures would be completed within six to eight months. There have been some disputes and concerns and now all those issues have been settled. It’s one of the dream projects of the City Corporation and finally it’s becoming a reality,” said Rajan.  

SCTL had spent around Rs 94 lakh for biomining, which involves the process of using strong inoculums to extract non-biodegradable waste from heaps of accumulated waste to clear the site where the rehabilitation blocks are coming up. The rehabilitation project is expected to cost around Rs 12.68 crores. 

An SCTL official said the project would be launched soon after the completion of the rehabilitation blocks. “It will take 24 months to complete the revamp project,” said the official. The whole project is expected to give a fresh lease of life for the iconic market and cost around Rs 113.62 crore. 

As part of the project, a hi-tech fish and meat market would be constructed on the ground floor and the traders would be given designated stalls in the market. The first and second floors of the market would be used for commercial purposes. In addition to the parking area in the market, the authorities are also planning a multi-level car parking facility worth Rs 32 crore near it.  The upcoming parking facilities are expected to ease the parking crisis on MG Road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp