First cyber forensic lab in Kerala opened at C-DAC

One of the products is a kiosk where electronic gadgets can be subjected to rapid forensic examination.

Published: 14th November 2021 07:02 AM

Cyberattack

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first Cyber Forensic Lab in the state was opened at C-DAC in the capital. Along with the lab, two products developed by C-DAC in association with Aheesa Digital Innovations were also launched on Saturday.  

One of the products is a kiosk where electronic gadgets can be subjected to rapid forensic examination. The new digital forensic kiosk is a state-of-the-art forensic tool that can be installed at airports, railway stations and police stations. The kiosk will help investigating officers to connect the phone or laptop and check the contents quickly. It is expected that the new device will avoid delays in taking suspicious devices into custody and sending them for testing.

The second product is a submarine drone capable of underwater surveillance. The Navy can use drones to monitor sea and rivers. E Magesh, executive director, C-DAC, Thiruvananthapuram, said: “We are happy to engage with Aheesa which is specialising in and developing indigenous appliance platforms for networking and forensics in India.

Working with Aheesa, we aim to have a few platforms released with our homegrown indigenous VEGA microprocessors, with a great promise.” At an event held on Technopark campus, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar launched the products.

