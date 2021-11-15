Casualty wing of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College shifted to a new block

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The casualty wing of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College is set to start functioning from the new block from Monday. The new block, the first building on the right side of the main entrance, is more spacious and authorities have provided all emergency facilities there. Patients arriving at the wing, as per their clinical urgency, will be shifted to the emergency wing that is divided into three areas: red, yellow and green.

The red zone can attend to 12 patients, while yellow and green can attend to 40 and 12 patients at a time, respectively. A state-of-the-art operation theatre and digital X-ray facilities are housed on the same floor while scanning services are provided on the ground floor. A stroke unit with ICU, wards and angiogram facilities are under construction. The new block was inaugurated by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on September last year.