Congress secretary M A Latheef’s loyalists protest against suspension

Published: 15th November 2021 03:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The capital city saw a different kind of protest amid heavy rain on Sunday, as several dozens of Congress workers hit the streets in protest against former state Congress secretary M A Latheef’s suspension by the state party leadership. A staunch loyalist of former chief minister Oommen Chandy, Latheef was suspended from the party on Friday after he initiated dissident activities in Chirayinkeezhu constituency.

Latheef, however, did not attend the march, which started with floral tributes at the K Karunakaran Memorial near Kanakakkunnu. Latheef’s loyalists claimed the protesters comprised members of the Congress, Youth Congress, KSU and the INTUC.  

Recently, when Opposition Leader V D Satheesan visited the Muthalapozhi harbour, the party had accused Latheef of attempts to block his visit. Thiruvananthapuram district Congress chief Palode Ravi confirmed to TNIE that Latheef was yet to explain his side of the events.

