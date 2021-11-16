STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nila Nagar residents demand new houses or compensation

Several houses in Nila Nagar, located close to the Technopark campus, are at the receiving end. Recurring flooding has inflicted severe damage to the houses.

Published: 16th November 2021 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Houses at Palace Nagar near Kazhakootam get marooned in floodwater after every heavy rain. A scene from Palace Nagar |Express Photo

By Express News Service

“My house is on the verge of collapse. There are cracks on the walls. The home was constructed only eight years back but we couldn’t live there because of waterlogging which has become more frequent in the past years. We have moved out and are now living in a rented home. If it rains for two to three days, our house gets submerged and floodwater won’t recede as there is no way out. We want the government to take over our property and pay us compensation or give us new houses,” said Ajeeb S.

Former Attipra ward councillor Suni Chandran said unscientific development activities happening as part of Technopark phase III is one of the reasons for severe flooding happening in the area.

“The government took over the land from the people and filled the wetland for developing the park. Encroachment of Thettiyar Thodu is one of the reasons for flooding in the area. Hundreds of families are living under constant flood threat,” said Chandran.  Current ward councillor Sreedevi A said all arrangements are in place to relocate the families facing flood threat. “We have set up rehabilitation camps at schools. As of now, the situation is under control. Families are not ready to move to the camps and some have moved to their relatives’ homes. Free flow of water in Thettiyar Thodu needs to be ensured to prevent flooding in the area,” said Sreedevi.

No place to go

  • Several houses in Nila Nagar, located close to the Technopark campus, are at the receiving end of recurring floods
  • 12 houses at Palace Nagar were inundated during the recent heavy rain, forcing families to move out
  • Rampant encroachment of water bodies and unscientific construction turned residential areas flood prone
