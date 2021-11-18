Cab-hailing app Tukxi rides into Thiruvananthapuram

Steni Simon By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finding an autorikshaw sometimes can take its own sweet time, much like trying to flag one down standing on the roadside. However, technological advancements over the years have facilitated a paradigm shift of booking a ride with just the click of a button. It is also difficult to find a ride which not only benefits the customers but also the drivers. But, Tukxi, a ride-finding app by Infopark-based Tukxi India Pvt Ltd has been successful in achieving both. After the success of its operations in Kochi, Tukxi has extended its services to the capital city.

Tukxi was an idea conceptualised and launched by youngsters Arjun Thambi and Sooraj Nair about a year ago after seeing the plight of the autorickshaw drivers who were pushed to penury during the pandemic. “The basic aim of Tukxi is to provide a haggle-free commuting and affordability for the customers as well as empower the drivers by enabling them to earn their entitled fee on the basis of a government-approved meter charge. Due to the other taxi-hailing apps, the concept of taxi stands was in question. But, Tukxi complements even that issue by giving the first preference to the auto-rickshaw drivers at the nearest stands and making the auto stand ‘smart’,” says Sooraj Nair, co-founder of Tukxi

Operations in Kerala cities

It has been one-and-a-half years since its operations began in Kochi where more than 1,300 autorickshaw drivers are already onboard. Rahim K K, an autorickshaw driver from Kochi, says, “Apart from Tukxi, I am also providing services through other prominent taxi-hailing apps in the city. However, compared to other apps, Tukxi has been very helpful in getting a fair share of the rides provided to the customers. Even during the lockdown period, when our livelihood was affected, Tukxi streamlined our services to deliver essential commodities to the customers and also helped us sustain ourselves. Using this app, we are also able to get government-approved fares. Hence, we are happy to use this app more frequently.”

For the elderly who are not that tech-savvy, a toll-free number – 1800 8904 199 has been provided through which Tukxi taxi services can be availed in Kochi. It has been four months since Tukxi expanded its services in the capital city and it has already become a success with over 250 drivers. “A similar platform like Tukxi was launched earlier but it had certain drawbacks. While using other taxi-hailing apps, we weren’t even able to know when a customer cancelled the ride and lost most of our time finding the location. But, Tukxi helps us to get the exact location. Even the customers are happy with the service and some have become regular customers. If the service is extended to the rural areas, it will be of much benefit to the residents there,” said Adarsh, a driver with Tukxi in the capital city.

Sooraj says, “ Various expansion plans are in the pipeline and Tukxi will soon extend its services to Thrissur, Kottayam and northern Kerala and has long-term plans to enter Chennai and Mumbai.

In Thiruvananthapuram, we are also planning to venture into the home delivery system in collaboration with various well-known brands.”

How does Tukxi work?

Through the Tukxi app which is available in both android and iOS versions, booking and availing a ride are effortless. “The app connects the rider to the nearest auto stand and only if drivers are not available there, the ride goes to the nearest available driver, bringing the chances of drivers’ cancellation to less than five per cent. The app establishes transparent pricing by paying their drivers a fair amount based on the kilometres without a commission,” say the founders. Tukxi also does not have price surges during heavy traffic or weather changes. A minimal booking charge sustains the revenue of the company while ensuring that the drivers do not lose much.