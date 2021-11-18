STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala HC asks govt to consider plaint of guest lecturers

There are around 1,500 guest lecturers working in various colleges across the state. 

Published: 18th November 2021

Kerala Hight Court.

Kerala High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a relief to scores of guest lecturers in aided colleges who have not been paid salary during 2020-21 academic year, the High Court has directed the government to address their grievances within three months. There are around 1,500 guest lecturers working in various colleges across the state. 

The guest lecturers had given numerous representations to the Higher Education Minister and the Chief Minister about the lackadaisical attitude of the officials in the Deputy Directorate (DD) of Collegiate Education in approving their appointments and in disbursing their salary.  

The Director of Collegiate Education issued a circular in 2019 which laid down that the DDs should approve the appointments after examining the documents and salary bill of the first month. From the second month of their appointment, the guest lecturers should be provided salary on the basis of their attendance certificate. 

“Despite the circular, the DD offices have been sitting over the appointments of guest lecturers. On inquiry they we are told that the process is under way but have not given a specific time frame. This had left us with no other choice but to take legal recourse,” said Manoj Mathew, president, All Kerala Guest Lecturers’ Union. 

