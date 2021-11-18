STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New plant species named after tribal sect

The plant has been named ‘Cryptocaria Muthuvariana’ as a token of respect to the tribal community that plays a key role in conserving the forest.

Cryptocaria muthuvariana

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A group of scientists, including from the University of Kerala and Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanical Garden and Research Institute (TBGRI), has identified a new plant species from the forest area of the tribal colony of Idamalakkudy in Idukki where the Muthuvar tribal community resides.

The plant has been named ‘Cryptocaria Muthuvariana’ as a token of respect to the tribal community that plays a key role in conserving the forest. It is for the first time in the state that a plant species has been named after a local tribal community. The plant species grows to around 10-15m in height.

