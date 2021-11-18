STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

NH66 work: Contracts finalised for 16 reaches

Work part of Panvel-Kanyakumari NH development project  | Compensation payout to be completed in six months
 

Published: 18th November 2021 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The development of the proposed six-lane, 600-kilometre NH 66 stretch from Thalappady in Kasaragod to Karode in Thiruvananthapuram has gained momentum with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) finalising the contract for 16 of the 20 reaches in the state. The road work is part of the of Panvel-Kanyakumari national highway development project.

In a Facebook post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday the NH 66 development in the state has received a new lease of life with the tender work and other proceedings moving at a fast pace.  “Around 25% of the land acquisition required is borne by the state government. Under the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, landlords are entitled to a maximum compensation of twice the market rate. The ongoing compensation distribution in the state will be completed within six months. With the completion of NH 66, the road traffic in the state will be smoother and safer,” Pinarayi wrote.

According to NHAI sources, the land acquisition process is in its final stages in various districts. The preliminary work -- demolition of buildings and felling of trees -- has started in Kasaragod, Kannur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. The construction of the Mahe Bypass and the Mukkola-Karode Road will be completed by March 2022. The fastest progress is seen in Malappuram and Kasaragod districts. Land levelling too has begun in many of these districts.

Preliminary steps have also been taken to turn the four-lane Edappally-Aroor stretch into a six-lane one. Besides, work on the four-lane Kochi-Munnar-Theni NH 85, six-lane Thrissur-Edappally and Walayar-Vadakkancherry stretches of NH 544, four-lane Palakkad-Kozhikode NH 966 stretch and the four-lane Thiruvananthapuram-Angamaly stretch is progressing well, said a source. It is also learnt that the DPR preparation for the four-laning of the Kollam-Shenkottai NH 744 and the Kutta-Malappuram stretch is also in the final stages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp