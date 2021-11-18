STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizhinjam port will be ready by May 2023: Min

Of the 30 lakh tonne of rocks brought at the site, 12 lakh tonne were used in the sea as part of construction and 18 lakh tonne were stored at the construction site. 

The Vizhinjam International Seaport project site in Thiruvananthapuram | BP Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The work on the Vizhinjam international seaport project is progressing with a target of first mainline vessel calling at the port by May 23, 2023, said Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil. 

Speaking to the media after a review meeting of the port project here on Wednesday, he said the project requires around 80 lakh tonne of rocks for the construction of the breakwater of which 30 lakh tonne have been received.

Of the 30 lakh tonne of rocks brought at the site, 12 lakh tonne were used in the sea as part of construction and 18 lakh tonne were stored at the construction site.  The ports department has also decided to review the progress every two weeks. By May 23, 2023, large vessels can call at the port and by October, the barge would be made operational, he said.

The port operator, Adani Vizhinjam Ports Ltd (AVPL) had recently said the commissioning of the project would be delayed due to various reasons including shortage of rocks, Ockhi cyclones and back-to-back floods.  As per the agreement signed between state government and AVPL, the operator had to commission Phase I of port by December 2019.

