Adani Airport Ltd against laying of boundary stones

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fresh hurdles loom large over the development of the 16.4-km-long Parvathy Puthanar canal. The Adani Trivandrum International Airport Ltd (ATIAL) raised objections to laying boundary stones to fix the alignments of the canal coming in the land under the possession of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). ATIAL recently took over Trivandrum International Airport as the concessionaire for the operation, management and development of the airport in PPP mode for a 50-years lease period.

In a letter sent to the director of inland navigation recently, ATIAL noted that AAI has installed vital air navigational installations in the areas where the alignments of the canals are lying and have urged the authorities to carry out a site inspection. It has objected to laying of boundary stones in the land acquired at Muttathara for the future development of the airport.

“We have completed the laying of boundary stones and now only the portion falling under the possession of AAI is remaining. Only after fixing the alignments, we will be able to submit the sketch to the revenue authorities to initiate land acquisition procedures,” said an official of the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department. The official said a joint inspection would be carried out soon.

ATIAL has raised objection to laying boundary stones in the land within the alignment beyond Perunelli Market, Muttathara, which was acquired and handed over to AAI in 1993-94. ATIAL pointed out that the acquired land now houses the CISF barrack where 100 personnel are staying and the alignment falls inside the barrack area at a distance of nine metres from the AAI compound wall along Parvathy Puthanar. As per the current alignment, one of the buildings of the CISF barrack falls in the boundary. ATIAL pointed out that the area is included in the area handed over to it.