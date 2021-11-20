STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala firm enters Intel Winners’ Circle 

Mettle Networks, a Technopark-based firm, has entered the global list of Intel Winners’ Circle.

Published: 20th November 2021

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Mettle Networks, a Technopark-based firm, has entered the global list of Intel Winners’ Circle. Mettle is the only telecom products company from India to be part of the list. Apart from Mettle, four other Indian companies made it to the list — HCL, TCS, Tech Mahindra and Wipro. 

This year, Intel considered innovative concepts that would help accelerate transformation in the field of computer networking, especially in the 5G domain. Mettle presented its Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) for the recognition. The broadband gateway helped service providers to cope with increased internet bandwidth demand during the pandemic. CTO Rajkumar Sukumaran said the product engineering team at Mettle is happy that they have been able to play a role in making online learning and OTT programmes run smoothly during Covid.

