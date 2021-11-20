Kerala police ranked fourth in Smart Policing Index of IPF

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala police have been ranked fourth in the Smart Policing Index of New Delhi-based think tank and policy advocacy group Indian Police Foundation. Kerala secured an index score of 7.53 and finished behind Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Assam. Andhra Pradesh bagged 8.11, while Telangana and Assam secured scores of 8.10 and 7.89, respectively.

The index scores represent the levels of satisfaction and trust the citizens have in the police. The ranking was done on the basis of the scores accrued by police forces in competence-based and value-based indices. The state police came third with 7.51 score in police sensitivity, fourth with a score of 7.42 in strictness and good behaviour, fifth in accessibility with a score of 7.58, and fifth in responsiveness with 7.48 score. For helpful and friendly policing it came fifth with 7.36 and seventh in technology adoption with 7.43 score.

For unbiased and lawful policing Kerala ended fourth with a score of 7.17, while it topped in integrity and corruption-free service with 8.07 score. Kerala police also ended up fourth in accountability with 7.20 score, while it came third in terms of public trust by bagging a score of 8.05. The IPF in its report said the rankings were based on surveys and the findings have reinforced the theory that departments that have more interaction with public are likely to earn public trust than others.

Parameters

The index scores represent the levels of trust the citizens have in the police. The ranking was done on the basis of the scores accrued by police forces in competence-based and value-based indices.