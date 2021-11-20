STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unreserved tickets in five more trains from Nov 25

The Southern Railway has decided to introduce unreserved tickets in five more trains, including the popular Parasuram Express, from November 25.

Published: 20th November 2021 06:50 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southern Railway has decided to introduce unreserved tickets in five more trains, including the popular Parasuram Express, from November 25. Other trains to have unreserved coaches include Nagercoil Jn-Mangalore Central Ernad Express, Tirunelveli Jn-Palakkad Jn Palaruvi Express, Madurai Jn-Punalur Express, and Mangalore Central-Coimbatore Jn Intercity Superfast Express. In these trains, passengers will be allowed to travel in second class sitting coaches with tickets purchased from the counters.

