Unreserved tickets in five more trains from Nov 25

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southern Railway has decided to introduce unreserved tickets in five more trains, including the popular Parasuram Express, from November 25. Other trains to have unreserved coaches include Nagercoil Jn-Mangalore Central Ernad Express, Tirunelveli Jn-Palakkad Jn Palaruvi Express, Madurai Jn-Punalur Express, and Mangalore Central-Coimbatore Jn Intercity Superfast Express. In these trains, passengers will be allowed to travel in second class sitting coaches with tickets purchased from the counters.