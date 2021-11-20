Unreserved tickets in five more trains from Nov 25
The Southern Railway has decided to introduce unreserved tickets in five more trains, including the popular Parasuram Express, from November 25.
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Southern Railway has decided to introduce unreserved tickets in five more trains, including the popular Parasuram Express, from November 25. Other trains to have unreserved coaches include Nagercoil Jn-Mangalore Central Ernad Express, Tirunelveli Jn-Palakkad Jn Palaruvi Express, Madurai Jn-Punalur Express, and Mangalore Central-Coimbatore Jn Intercity Superfast Express. In these trains, passengers will be allowed to travel in second class sitting coaches with tickets purchased from the counters.