STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPI(M) worker’s house attacked in Thumba

Victim, Shiju, said he was targeted by a person named Chanthu and his accomplices for making Chanthu vacate his relative’s house which was taken on rent.

Published: 22nd November 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2021 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

CPM Flag

CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member gang attacked the house of a CPM activist at Nehru Junction in Thumba on Saturday night. The gang that came with sharp-edged weapons on a two-wheeler, kicked open the gate of Shiju’s house and hurled crude explosives at the window panes of a room.

Shiju was standing outside at that time. Seeing the assailants coming towards him, he ran into the house. The gang hurled crude explosives at the room in which Shiju’s wife and children were staying. However, they escaped unhurt.

Shiju said he was targeted by a person named Chanthu and his accomplices for making Chanthu vacate his relative’s house which was taken on rent. Shiju said he asked Chanthu to leave as he was creating trouble for neighbours after consuming alcohol.

“It’s a revenge attack. Chanthu had approached me to talk about this, but he was drunk. I told him to come again when he is sober. There were three members in the group, all armed with lethal weapons,” Shiju said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM CPM worker
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The India we are living in today
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)
AP govt withdraws Three Capital Bill amidst opposition from Amaravati farmers
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) evacuating residents from a flooded area in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Boats used to rescue stranded residents in Bengaluru as roads flooded after heavy rains
Image used for representational purpose only.
Tamil Nadu to see heavy showers from Wednesday: IMD

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp