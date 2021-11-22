CPI(M) worker’s house attacked in Thumba

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A three-member gang attacked the house of a CPM activist at Nehru Junction in Thumba on Saturday night. The gang that came with sharp-edged weapons on a two-wheeler, kicked open the gate of Shiju’s house and hurled crude explosives at the window panes of a room.

Shiju was standing outside at that time. Seeing the assailants coming towards him, he ran into the house. The gang hurled crude explosives at the room in which Shiju’s wife and children were staying. However, they escaped unhurt.

Shiju said he was targeted by a person named Chanthu and his accomplices for making Chanthu vacate his relative’s house which was taken on rent. Shiju said he asked Chanthu to leave as he was creating trouble for neighbours after consuming alcohol.

“It’s a revenge attack. Chanthu had approached me to talk about this, but he was drunk. I told him to come again when he is sober. There were three members in the group, all armed with lethal weapons,” Shiju said.