STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Parking fee slashed  at Thiruvananthapuram airport

Soon after the takeover, Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (ATIAL) has slashed the parking fee at the airport.

Published: 23rd November 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

The vehicle parking area at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Soon after the takeover, Adani Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (ATIAL) has slashed the parking fee at the airport. The parking fee has been slashed from Rs 85 for 15 minutes to Rs 30. A senior official close to the ATIA said, “We don’t know what the previous airport operators charged as parking fee. The new rate is applicable in all airports controlled by the Adani Group.”
From now on, the cars coming to the airport to drop or pick up a traveller need not pay the parking charges.

The owners have to pay the fee only if the vehicles enter the parking bay. When asked whether the airport operator will slash the parking and landing fee of the aircraft in the airports, the official said the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) takes a call on matters like slashing or increasing such charges or user development fee.

The airport was taken over by the ATIAL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, on October 14. The Adani Group, which is constructing the Rs 7,525-crore Vizhinjam international seaport in Thiruvananthapuram district, had won the bid for the 89-year-old airport held in February 2019. As per the bid agreement, the private company will operate, manage and develop the airport for a period of 50 years under a concession agreement signed with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Meanwhile, the company is expected to give an offer letter to the employees attached to the AAI in three months. If the letter is acceptable to the employees, they can join the private entity. Else, they will be transferred to other airports controlled by the AAI in the country after three years of joint operation of the Thiruvananthapuram airport. The new airport company will pay Rs 168 per domestic passenger to the AAI as part of the privatisation agreement. The rate for the international passenger would be double that for the domestic passenger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
The building has become a major draw for low budget tourists who cannot afford travelling to Agra (Photo | Special arrangement)
Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal-like home for wife. See pics
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'Hybrid' immunity, vaccination behind low Covid cases, big third wave unlikely: Experts
Covid pills promising but their utility yet uncertain
A kitchen garden at a govt school (Photo | Express)
Amid soaring veggie prices, kitchen gardens offer boost to mid-day meals in TN govt schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp