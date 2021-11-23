Polyhouse farming takes root

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Working in the construction industry for over eight years, Srijith A Kumar, a resident of Sasthamangalam in the capital city, is now set to try his hand at polyhouse farming, a hi-tech method by which crops are grown under controlled environmental conditions. Srijith’s one acre land at Kattakada will, however, have an integrated farming system.

“I am planning to cultivate vegetables inside the polyhouse as well as breed fishes and have a hi-tech mushroom unit,” says Srijith, who took a break from his profession during the pandemic and took up farming. The polyhouse is being set up under ‘Krishikarna’ project, a joint initiative of State Agri Horticultural Development Cooperative Society Limited (SAHS), city-based NGO Sustainable Foundation promoting sustainable development and Qore3 Innovations, a startup engaged in providing training and technical support to farmers in agricultural practices.

Srijith is one of the many farmers in the district who have signed up for the project. “Inside the polyhouse, I am cultivating crops such as salad cucumber, tomato, long beans, lady’s finger and green chillies,” says Srijith. The total project cost is `20 lakh and he expects to receive a subsidy of at least 25% from the government, adds Srijith. Work has already started on his land at Kattakada and the seeds of different vegetables will be sown in the coming days.

Nesli S of Pallickal panchayat is another farmer who has set up a mini polyhouse in 2 cents of her land. It has been three months since she began using this hi-tech farming technique to cultivate vegetables and she says, “I haven’t regretted my decision. I cultivated string beans and salad cucumbers and the output was surprising. In just 44 days, I could harvest the string beans which were in great demand among the customers.”

Nesli is also a member of Karshaka Sahayi, a WhatsApp group which was started by the farmers in Pallickal panchayat about three years back to ensure the farmers in the panchayat get fair prices for the produce grown. Speaking about the Krishikarna project, Nesli says, “It was during a workshop organised by the farmers’ collective that we were introduced to this project after which 10 farmers, including me, decided to implement it in our land.” The produce harvested in these mini polyhouses are also being sold through the WhatsApp group.

Danesh N Raj, founder and chief operating officer of Sustainable Foundation, says, “Under Krishikarna, a mini polyhouse can be set up at a minimum cost of `1 lakh. Many farmers in Idukki district have always been exploited by vegetable merchants in the neighbouring states and often do not get fair prices for their produce. We did research on the agricultural practices in Vattavada in Idukki and were successful in training farmers and cultivating broccoli which is ready for harvest. We have also tied up with Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to transport and sell the produce in other districts. Although we are yet to implement the project in Kochi, over 60 playhouses have already been set up in different parts of the state.”

Aneesh N Raj, the recipient of Kerala state award for the best hi-tech farmer (2017-2018) and agronomist with Qore3 Innovations, which is implementing the project, says, “Change in weather conditions in the state has had harmful effects on agriculture and many farmers had to suffer huge losses. Krishikarna which covers polyhouses, aquaponics, hydroponics and hi-tech mushroom cultivation will help in ensuring the farmers get the desirable produce in all weather conditions.”

Though polyhouse cultivation was introduced in the state many years ago, it failed because of the lack of proper study and awareness among the farmers.

“We are planning to renovate 400 such polyhouses in the state which were dropped, but are yet to get the approval from the authorities concerned,” added Aneesh. The SAHS is working on expanding the Krishikarna project with the aim of making the state self-sufficient in fruits and vegetables. “The lack of giving technical inputs from field-level agricultural offices to the farmers and the unscientific construction of the polyhouse led to the failure of the project. We have taken another project under which public parks are being renovated. So far, 21 parks have been renovated in the state. We aim at creating employment opportunities for men and women in the agricultural field,” said SAHS managing director Binu Pilot.

Renewed attempt

Though polyhouse cultivation was introduced in the state many years ago, it failed because of the lack of proper study and awareness among the farmers. Now, efforts are on to renovate 400 polyhouses in the state, which were dropped