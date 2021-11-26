Approval likely for more distance courses: Kerala University

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After obtaining approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for 10 undergraduate and post graduate courses each for a period of five years, the Kerala University’s School of Distance Education (SDE) is hopeful of getting approval for three more undergraduate Science courses and two more postgraduate Science courses for this academic year.

“We are hopeful of obtaining approval for Science courses such as BSc Mathematics, BSc Computer Science, BCA, MSc Mathematics and MSc Computer Science as soon as the UGC’s Distance Education Bureau completes checking,” said SDE director R Vasanthagopal.

SDE has begun the online admission for UG and PG courses for the 2021-22 academic year. For the convenience of students, the admission deadline has been extended till December 15. Earlier, the UGC gave recognition to SDE’s UG courses in English, Malayalam, Hindi, Commerce, Sociology, Political Science, Economics, Library Science, History and BBA.

The PG courses that obtained UGC recognition were English, Malayalam, Hindi, Sociology, Political Science, Public Administration, Commerce, History, Economics and Library Science.