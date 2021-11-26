STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Approval likely for more distance courses: Kerala University

SDE has begun the online admission for UG and PG courses for the 2021-22 academic year.

Published: 26th November 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After obtaining approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for 10 undergraduate and post graduate courses each for a period of five years, the Kerala University’s School of Distance Education (SDE) is hopeful of getting approval for three more undergraduate Science courses and two more postgraduate Science courses for this academic year. 

“We are hopeful of obtaining approval for Science courses such as BSc Mathematics, BSc Computer Science, BCA, MSc Mathematics and MSc Computer Science as soon as the UGC’s Distance Education Bureau completes checking,” said SDE director R Vasanthagopal.

SDE has begun the online admission for UG and PG courses for the 2021-22 academic year. For the convenience of students, the admission deadline has been extended till December 15. Earlier, the UGC gave recognition to SDE’s UG courses in English, Malayalam, Hindi, Commerce, Sociology, Political Science, Economics, Library Science, History and BBA. 

The PG courses that obtained UGC recognition were English, Malayalam, Hindi, Sociology, Political Science, Public Administration, Commerce, History, Economics and Library Science.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala University
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp